Mel Gibson spotted saluting Trump at UFC fight

© Getty Images

Oscar award-winning filmmaker Mel Gibson was spotted in video shared on social media saluting former President Trump at a UFC match over the weekend.

Gibson was seen saluting as the former president walked into the UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poire on Saturday in Las Vegas.

A TikTok video of the moment went viral earlier this week, showing the actor with his hand raised to his head in a salute as Trump walked by, Snopes confirmed.

The actor did not comment on the salute but said in a video shared on Twitter that he wanted to "see a good match."

Gibson, who has not shown much public support for Trump until now, was one of many celebrities to watch the fight, including Justin Bieber, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.