Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Here’s How Khloé Feels About Tristan Threatening Lamar For Trying to Get Back Together With Her

By Jason Pham
Posted by 
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not the love triangle we expected. Khloé Kardashian’s response to Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom‘s feud proves that she’s done with both of her exes. A source told E! News on Tuesday, July 12, that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum thinks that her ex-boyfriend and ex-husband’s recent Instagram spat over her was “childish.” “Khloé thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish,” the source said. “She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh.”

stylecaster.com

Comments / 4

StyleCaster

StyleCaster

33K+
Followers
2K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Lakers#Ig#Khlo Lamar#Boston Celtics#Nba#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Argues With Karlie Redd, Brags About Being "Married To A Kardashian"

There was a time when Lamar Odom and Karlie Redd were suspected of being the new "it" Love & Hip Hop couple, but they've been warring on social media for days. This week, an interview with Karlie was released that showed the reality star stating that she was dating Odom. However, he jumped in a comment section to assert he's single while Karlie co-signed, saying the interview was old and they were no longer entertaining a relationship.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Odom making permanent return to the ring

Former Los Angeles Lakers big man Lamar Odom is more than just a one-and-done fighter. After knocking Aaron Carter out cold last month, he’s now signed a legitimate Celebrity Boxing deal, via TMZ. Lamar Odom is set to step in the ring again on October 10th, although it’s unknown who...
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Lamar Odom reportedly wants Khloe Kardashian back

Lamar Odom reportedly wants to rekindle his romance with Khloe Kardashian. The 41-year-old basketball player recently described his ex-wife as a “hottie” in a comment on one of her Instagram posts, provoking the wrath of Tristan Thompson — who recently split from the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star again following fresh claims of infidelity — but insiders have dismissed suggestions he was being disrespectful.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Tristan Thompson Threatens Lamar Odom After Commenting On Khloe Kardashian's Hot Pic

Tristan Thompson sent a big message to Lamar Odom after the former Los Angeles Lakers star dropped a flirty comment on one of Khloe Kardashian's Instagram posts. In case you don't know, Khloe and Lamar were married a couple of years ago, so it's not entirely crazy to see the former player dropping these comments, even if Khloe is in a relationship, which is not the case.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Tristan And Lamar Are Fighting Over Khloé In Her IG Comments

Bring on the drama, because things are getting heated between Khloé Kardashian’s exes. After Khloé shared a sizzling pic of herself in a bikini using an outdoor shower, her ex Lamar Odom left a very flirty comment... and so did Tristan Thompson. Shortly after, Tristan Thompson shaded Lamar Odom in the comments, and even though Khloé is single, her on-again-off-again boo is duking it out online.
NBAamericanpeoplenews.com

Lamar Odom Speaks Out About Tristan Thompson: “He’s A Black Man, He’s In The NBA, We’re Fraternity Brothers” Celebrity News

Whew! Last week the battle of Khloé Kardashian’s exes unfolded on the ‘gram after Lamar Odom commented “Hottie” under one of Khloe’s Instagram photos. The father of her daughter, and ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, said ‘Aht Aht’ and called out Lamar for the comment and seemingly threatened him by referring to his previous nearly fatal overdose. Although it played out online, it seems like Lamar might be over the situation.
NBAPosted by
StyleCaster

Lamar Reveals His Feud With Tristan Almost ‘Turned Ugly’ After He Threatened Him For Flirting With Khloé

Ex vs. ex. Lamar Odom responded to Tristan Thompson’s feud over Khloé Kardashian, and revealed that their fight almost became “ugly” before he took the high road. In an interview on The Megan Pormer Show on Wednesday, July 14, the former Los Angeles Lakers player told the host that he was confused by the Boston Celtics star’s shade toward him. “He don’t really know me and what do you say, ‘God forgive them for what they do not know?’” Lamar said. “That could have really turned ugly.”
NBAuncrazed.com

Tristan Thompson Responds To Lamar Odom Comment On Ex’s Photo

Tristan Thompson has responded to Lamar Odom‘s comment under Khloe Kardashian‘s latest bikini post. Khloe Kardashian‘s outdoor bikini shower snap attracted thousands of comments complimenting reality star. Ex-husband Lamar Odom also appeared in the comment section. He writes “Hottie 🔥🔥😍😍❤️🥰🥰”. A source has told TMZ that Lamar “wants to rekindle...

Comments / 4

Community Policy