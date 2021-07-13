Here’s How Khloé Feels About Tristan Threatening Lamar For Trying to Get Back Together With Her

Ex vs. ex. Lamar Odom responded to Tristan Thompson’s feud over Khloé Kardashian, and revealed that their fight almost became “ugly” before he took the high road. In an interview on The Megan Pormer Show on Wednesday, July 14, the former Los Angeles Lakers player told the host that he was confused by the Boston Celtics star’s shade toward him. “He don’t really know me and what do you say, ‘God forgive them for what they do not know?’” Lamar said. “That could have really turned ugly.”