Chase Briscoe To Compete In BC39
INDIANAPOLIS – Chase Briscoe will climb back in a midget on Aug. 18-19 to compete in the Driven2SaveLives BC39 on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Dirt Track. The NASCAR Cup Series rookie, who got his start in racing on dirt tracks in Indiana, will pilot the No. 5 entry with sponsorship from Penny Lane Child Care. The event honors the late Bryan Clauson, who died from injuries suffered in a crash at the Belleville (Kan.) High Banks in 2016.www.speedsport.com
