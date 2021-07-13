Korean Air, Asiana Merger Moves Forward After Bank Approval
Korean Air's acquisition of Asiana Airlines continues to move forward following approval of its post-merger integration plan by the Korean Development bank in recent weeks. The carriers had submitted the integration plan for the two carriers to the bank, which is Asiana's main creditor and which is helping to fund the acquisition, in March. The merger still requires antitrust approval from regulators in South Korea, China, the European Union, Japan and the United States, according to Korean Air.www.businesstravelnews.com
