According to a recent report, the trade market for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton could be impacted by the way opposing players perceive his style of play. “Still, potential trade partners seem to have at least a little concern about how a Sexton trade would be received by players already on the roster, sources said,” wrote Sam Amico of Hoops Wire. “He is viewed as a hard-worker, and someone with a great approach who always shows up. But he also has a reputation among some opposing players as someone who maybe shoots too much.”