Qatar Reopens to Vaccinated Visitors

By Michael B. Baker
businesstravelnews.com
 13 days ago

Qatar has reopened to fully vaccinated travelers, with eligible travelers able to visit the country without quarantine provided they meet all requirements. The new measures apply to travelers who are two weeks out from receiving a second dose of two-dose Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca or a sole dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They still will need to undergo a PCR Covid-19 test within 72 hours prior to travel and upload all required documentation on Qatar's Ehteraz—Arabic for "precaution"—website in order to board a flight to Qatar.

