On July 11, Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson became the first billionaire in space. Then, three days ago Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos followed suit. Normally, both these individuals and their crews would have qualified for Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) commercial astronaut wings simply because they traveled to an altitude of at least 50 miles. But the rules changed on Tuesday, the same day the Bezos blasted off in the Blue Origin rocket along with three other crew members.