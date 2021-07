July 15, 2021 - In preparation for expansion, the St. Pete Catalyst has purchased the top level domain (TLD) .metacity from a private seller. The strategic buy is inline with a repositioning of the Catalyst to a civic media platform. New blockchain based domains can be resolved outside of the legacy domain naming system controlled by ICANN. The acquisition removes the need to rent the traditional .com TLD for each new city. Future Catalyst web addresses will be StPete.metacity, Tampa.metacity et cetera.