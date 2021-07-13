Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Apologizes for Criticizing Shohei Ohtani's Use of Interpreter

NBC Los Angeles
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN personality Stephen A. Smith apologized Tuesday after receiving backlash for his remarks about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani's use of an interpreter. "I want to express my sincere apologies to the Asian community and the Asian American community," Smith said in his opening remarks on ESPN's morning talk show "First Take." "I am a Black man. I religiously go off about minorities being marginalized in this nation."

Shohei Ohtani
Stephen A Smith
