California Most Expensive Place for a Vehicle Repair

By Michael Strong
thedetroitbureau.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost Americans are focused on the rising price of gas as the biggest expense they pay for their vehicles. Typically, the highest gas prices are in California, and when it comes to simple repairs for a car, the Golden State tops the list of “most expensive” states as well, according to a new CarMD study. California’s average price for a “check-engine light” repair came in at $411. Meanwhile, similar repairs in Ohio cost just $342.

Local
California Cars
