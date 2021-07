We’re nearing the final days of iOS 14 as Apple rolls out the iOS 14.7 release candidate. This is the final version of the software that Apple makes available ahead of the public launch. With Apple seeding iOS 14.7 RC today, we should see iOS 14.7 next week. This is not quite as substantial an update as iOS 14.6, but there are some notable new features. Most importantly, iOS 14.7 RC adds support for the new MagSafe Battery Pack on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. There are also a few improvements for Apple...