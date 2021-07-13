Competency an issue for Spotsylvania daughter charged with killing mom

The fate of a woman accused of killing her mother last year in Spotsylvania County remains undetermined because of questions about the suspect’s mental health. Lisa Ann Harmon, also known as Lisa Ann Hughes, 57, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 5 slaying of her mother, 73-year-old Sophie Rumuly. Rumuly was found dead from multiple stab wounds when her husband arrived at their residence in the 6400 block of Plantation Forest Drive that evening.