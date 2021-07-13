Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Jeri Ellsworth on the Power of Mentors

By gareth branwyn
adafruit.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this video, my old pal and one of the most talented makers I have ever known, Jeri Ellsworth, talks to Youth on the Air (a group of young amateur radio operators in the Americas) about the power of mentors, both within the Ham radio community and beyond. Besides her...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ham Radio#The Power Of Mentors#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Instagram#Smart Agriculture#E Ink Newspaper#Npi#Maxim#Adafruitdaily Com#Mho S Resistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Python
Related
Agricultureadafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Desk Calculator with @adafruit @CircuitPython

There’s a new guide in the Adafruit Learn System: Desk Calculator with CircuitPython. Consider the humble calculator. Now just an app that you always have with you on your telephone, an electronic calculator used to be a technological marvel. In this project, you’ll build your own calculator with an Adafruit...
Agricultureadafruit.com

A modchip-style SOIC8 EEPROM to Stemma QT adapter #STEMMAQT

Francois Gervais had designed a very clever way to get a STEMMA QT / Qwiic connection on a circuit board, if there is a SOIC8 footprint EEPROM onboard. Using an OSH Park flex PCB to overlay the EEPROM, like a game console modchip, is the key. The PCB’s other end has a standard connector.
Computersadafruit.com

A dev’s guide to open source software licensing #OpenSource @foosel

Gina Häußge, as part of The ReadME Project, has published a dev’s guide to open source software licensing, a crash course in licensing. Licenses are a fundamental part of developing Open Source Software (OSS). Without a license attached, your software project might as well be not be published at all, since without a license no one can actually utilize it – more on why in a bit.
Agricultureadafruit.com

Loki Sylvie Horns #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Every week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
Agricultureadafruit.com

From the mail bag…

You guys are awesome! Not only do you provide high. quality parts with an easy to use interface, but you have all these neat. little things that make every experience that much better. I love the random. quote on each page, and have used many of your tutorials to sort...
Agricultureadafruit.com

New Guide! 3D Printed Stand for MacroPad RP2040 @videopixil @ecken

The Adafruit MacroPad RP2040 is designed to be a customizable keypad for folks who want a RP2040 based development board with on-board OLED, rotary encoder and NeoPixel LEDs. Every Thursday is #3dthursday here at Adafruit! The DIY 3D printing community has passion and dedication for making solid objects from digital models. Recently, we have noticed electronics projects integrated with 3D printed enclosures, brackets, and sculptures, so each Thursday we celebrate and highlight these bold pioneers!
Agricultureadafruit.com

Take a Peak at Rare Deep Sea Creatures

Gizmodo recently published this piece covering work from researchers out of Schmidt Ocean Institute:. For 34 days, they mapped out over 11,500 square miles (30,000 square kilometers) of the ocean floor with high-resolution underwater cameras, and also got video of five additional underwater mountains. “The coverage of this expedition was...
Agricultureadafruit.com

Restoring a Rare “Intimate Contact” Vise

It may sound like something from an entirely different realm of human interaction, but in this Hand Tool Rescue video, Eric restores a rare 1913 vise for “obtaining intimate contact with, engaging, clamping bodies of any shape” [Patent here]. Eric calls it a “fractal vise.” Whatever you call it, it’s really a cool gadget and the restoration is fascinating to watch.
Agricultureadafruit.com

New Guide! Braille Keycaps for MacroPads #3DPrinting

Braille is a writing system that features raised bumps called cells. To make these keycaps, we referenced a peel-and-stick overlay that features functions keys and special characters. The keycaps are compatible with Cherry MX and Kailh Box switches. You can print the keycaps in one piece or just the top...
Astronomyadafruit.com

Rebooted Hubble Provides Images of Oddball Galaxies

First things first, welcome back Hubble! Now, onto the new images from NASA:. These two peculiar galaxies are part of a program led by Julianne Dalcanton of the University of Washington in Seattle, to survey oddball galaxies scattered across the sky. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s...
Agricultureadafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Mind the Breadboard Gap – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

The split power rail is an easily overlooked feature/nuisance of many solderless breadboards. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy