Scranton, PA

Students Place at Phi Beta Lambda Conference

scranton.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Scranton students won top awards at state level business competitions to qualify for the 2021 Phi Beta Lambda National Leadership Conference in their first year of existence as a chapter at Scranton. The national Future Business Leaders of America conference is for collegiate business students from across the United States in addition to a few other countries who have successfully competed at the state level and qualified for the highest level of competition.

