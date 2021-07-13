Cancel
Garrison, MN

Garrison Play Days set to celebrate 25th anniversary this weekend

By Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Dispatch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGARRISON — Garrison Play Days will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021 with the event scheduled Friday-Sunday, July 16-18, in Garrison. The three-day event is put on by the Garrison Commercial Club Board and its members. People from surrounding communities and tourists from near and far attend each year to the many traditions that take place during Garrison Play Days. The event hosts a variety of attractions and events for all ages and interests. With the exception of a couple events, all activities are hosted in the heart of downtown Garrison.

