The Full List of 2021 Emmy Nominees Is Here
As the world seemed to shut down this last year and social activities like concerts and theater-going hit a sudden dead end, arts and entertainment of various mediums rose to the occasion, filling the gaps in our hearts from the comfort of our home. From Disney+’s WandaVision, to heart-capturing performances from actors such as Regé-Jean Page in Bridgerton and Uzo Aduba in In Treatment, the 73rd Primetime Emmy Award nominations reflect the new normal of home-based digital media consumption.observer.com
