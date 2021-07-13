Saint Jane’s New Face Cream Is Designed To Make Your Skin Feel Petal-Soft
Finding the perfect summer moisturizer is often a tricky endeavor. It’s always important to keep your skin hydrated, of course, but anything too heavy can cause an unpleasant greasiness in the heat, often leading to breakouts or clogged pores. Not even those with ultra-dry skin are safe from the havoc that humidity wreaks. On the other end of the spectrum, “lightweight” moisturizers tend to be a gel consistency that sink into the skin too quickly, making it feel even drier than before — not to mention they’re prone to pilling under makeup. It’s a conundrum that many face each and every year.www.thezoereport.com
Comments / 0