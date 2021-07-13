Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'You Have A Real Ego Death': Megan Fox Reveals She 'Went To Hell For Eternity' After Doing Ayahuasca With Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

By Leanne Aciz Stanton
Ok Magazine
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't try this at home: Megan Fox opened up about doing ayahuasca — and despite saying there was “nothing glamorous” about the experience, she definitely “encourages” it. Article continues below advertisement. The Jennifer’s Body star, 35, opened up about her three-day spiritual journey on Monday, July 12, during an appearance...

okmagazine.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharna Burgess
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Brian Austin Green
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Arsenio Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ego Death#Ayahuasca#The South American#Instagram Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family Relationshipscrossroadstoday.com

Megan Fox: Having kids ‘saved me’

Megan Fox credits her kids with saving her life. The 35-year-old actress has sons Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, four, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and has said welcoming her first child at the age of 26 gave her a new sense of “purpose”. She explained: “That kind...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Megan Fox Celebrates Her Bisexuality During Pride Month

Letting her bi flag fly! Megan Fox took to social media to proudly celebrate her bisexuality. “Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades,” Fox, 35, captioned a photo of herself with rainbow-themed nails via Instagram on Sunday, June 28. The Jennifer’s Body actress confirmed that she identified with...
Family RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

Megan Fox Loses It When Her Sons Crash Her 'Today' Show Interview

Megan Fox experienced a few more interruptions than she likely bargained for during a recent “Today” show appearance. The actor, who virtually stopped by the program on Monday to promote her latest movie, “Till Death,” got some surprise cameos from her three sons during the segment. Fox couldn’t help but...
Relationshipscodelist.biz

Because he likes to wear clothes: Megan Fox’s son is teased

Megan Fox (35) is protective of her children! Since last year, the actress has been making headlines especially with her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly (31). Another part of her private life, however, keeps the Transformers actress out of the public eye: her role as the mother of three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green (48). In a recent interview Megan but now that one of her sons has already been bullied because of his girls’ clothes.
CelebritiesMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Megan Fox went to Hell on ayahuasca trip

Megan Fox "went to Hell for eternity" after drinking ayahuasca. The 'Till Death' actress and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly took part in a spiritual ritual with the psychoactive tea - which induces auditory and visual hallucinations - on a trip to Costa Rica, and she explained the setting was nothing like she'd expected in order to make people "surrender to the experience".
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Bruce Willis mocked over ‘astonishingly embarrassing’ performance in Megan Fox film

Bruce Willis is being mocked for his “astonishingly embarrassing” performance in the new Megan Fox thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.Willis stars in the serial killer movie as an FBI agent who teams up with Fox to solve a series of murders in Florida. Despite being top-billed in the film, however, Willis barely appears in it, with critics accusing him of sleepwalking through the part.“It’s astonishingly embarrassing how little effort he puts into the performance,” writes Robert Kodjer at Flickering Myth. “IMDb facts such as ‘Bruce Willis shot all of his scenes in one day’ are starting to become common...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Take Her Kids Out in L.A.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly aren’t just about PDA and hitting big celeb events together … they’ve got that modern family look down too. Megan and MGK took her 3 kids — Noah, Bodhi and Journey — on a trip to the Color Me Mine paint studio Saturday in L.A., and the youngest looked like he took some paint home with him.
CelebritiesComplex

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Had a Megan Fox Poster in His Bedroom as a Teen

Machine Gun Kelly is living his teenage dream. During a recent interview with GQ, the 31-year-old artist spoke about his highly publicized romance with actress Megan Fox. The two confirmed their relationship in summer 2020, months before Fox filed for divorce from her then-estranged husband Brian Austin Green; however, MGK told the magazine he began swooning over the 35-year-old actress years before they ever met, and even had a poster of Fox hanging in his teenage bedroom.
MoviesAOL Corp

Trash! MGK Seemingly Shades His and Megan Fox’s New Movie

A less-than-positive review. Machine Gun Kelly seemingly shaded his new movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, after it was released. “If i don’t talk or tweet about a movie i’m barely in it’s because it’s [trash emoji],” the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 31, tweeted on Friday, July 23. The Texas native’s slam...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Megan Fox felt ‘overlooked’ in Hollywood because she is attractive

Megan Fox says she was “overlooked for her talent and intelligence because of her good looks. The ‘Jennifer’s Body’ star says for the first half of her career Hollywood was a “patriarchal, misogynistic hell” and no one valued her comedy skills so she was always cast as the dumb hot chick.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Machine Gun Kelly Says Megan Fox Made Him Realize "Who I Am"

Machine Gun Kelly says that dating Megan Fox has helped him realize "who I am." Kelly discussed his relationship with the iconic actress during an interview for the August 2021 issue of GQ. Kelly, who has gone through numerous style changes throughout his career, has evolved from an underground Cleveland...
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Megan Fox worried Machine Gun Kelly romance was doomed, more news

Megan Fox thought her romance with Machine Gun Kelly romance would 'never work'. Despite their extreme PDA moments and gung-ho professions of love for one another, Megan Fox thought twice about dating Machine Gun Kelly. In fact, as she recently revealed on "Who What Wear," she had to make a list of pros and cons of pursuing a romantic relationship with the artist and actor. "When I met him, I knew instantly that this is a soul I've traveled with before, that this was a soul-mate connection, and that there was a purpose here," she said, according to ET. Still, she had to sit down and convince herself to go for it. Describing the pros and cons list, she recalled, "There was my logical brain chiming and being like, 'This will never work for 101 reasons.'" MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, seems to have had less trouble figuring things out after they met on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass." In a new GQ profile, he confirms he once had a poster of Megan in his bedroom and eventually got a "Transformers" tattoo on his arm. According to the writer, "at least one classmate" of Colson's remembers he predicted he'd "marry her one day."

Comments / 1

Community Policy