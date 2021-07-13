The search for the loneliest whale in the world
The loneliest whale in the world lives in the north Pacific. Scientists have been tracking him on and off for more than 30 years – listening to his vocalizations as he swims back and forth across his patch of ocean, calling into the void and waiting for a reply that never comes. That's the story, anyway. The makers of a new documentary set out to find the truth – and the whale – but what they discovered is that a whale struggling to be heard may not be that unusual at all.
