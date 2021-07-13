Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Mike Sielski: Team USA’s lousy performance ahead of the Olympics is disappointing but not surprising

By MIKE SIELSKI
Sacramento Bee
 11 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — So the United States Olympic men’s basketball team has lost its first two exhibition games, to Nigeria and Australia, ahead of the Summer Games in Tokyo later this month. And if you’re worried that having Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton join the team once the NBA Finals are finished won’t be enough to restore the U.S.’s status as the gold-medal favorite, you should be. Even if the team, over its remaining three exhibitions and with those eventual additions, manages to right itself and win the Olympic tournament, the journey won’t be easy. There are a few reasons.

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
Philadelphia, PA
College Basketball
City
Villanova, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
State
Indiana State
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Fran Fraschilla
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Jerry Colangelo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Usa Basketball#Team Usa#Usa Basketball#Nba#Sixers#Mvp#The Nba Finals#Spurs#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#The Dream Team#Dream Teamers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Greece
News Break
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
College Basketball
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Swimming & SurfingNBC News

Swimmers get U.S. on medal board at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — The U.S. swim team ended the day-long drought Sunday after the Americans failed to medal on the first day of Olympic competition for the first time in almost 50 years. Chase Kalisz took the first gold medal for the U.S. and Jay Litherland snagged the first silver on...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy