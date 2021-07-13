Estrogen-Depleted Skin Is Real—Here's How to Treat It

Exfoliation is one of the most satisfying parts of a skin-care routine—it's hard to beat the feeling of sloughing away dead skin with a body scrub and emerging from the shower slippery and smooth as a beluga whale. Getting those dead skin cells off your body does more than help with the texture of your skin as well. Dead skin actually hinders how well your body lotion works, because it acts as a barrier. Sloughing it off helps your moisturizers work better; it also helps manage keratosis pilaris, brighten skin, and unclog pores. Long story short, it's a good idea to pick up one of these body exfoliators. There's an assortment of scrubs and, if those aren't your jam, there are some exfoliating moisturizers.