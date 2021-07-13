Cancel
How to Go Back to Windows 10 If You Regret Installing Windows 11

By Brendan Hesse
Lifehacker
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Windows 11 beta recently got its first big version update, but it brought a major change that some users aren’t happy with: You can no longer revert back to the classic Windows start menu layout. Instead, Windows 11 users are now forced to use the redesigned start menu and taskbar, which sits centered at the bottom of the screen. The update even patches out a registry edit trick that restores the old layout. The new start menu doesn’t look bad, per se, but many users are unhappy with the change.

Microsoft took the wraps off Windows 11 recently, and we expect the new OS to arrive later this year. Upgrading to a new version of Windows is often a painful process, and in the past, you were stuck even if the new software ruined your workflow. It's different this time: Microsoft says you'll be able to go back to Windows 10 if you don't like Windows 11. You'll only have 10 days to decide, though. From a report: How will you know if Windows 11 is worth using? There's a preview program for Windows 11, but the preview builds are still missing some elements of the final release. You don't have to mess with the Insiders builds at all -- you can install the final version when it's available, and take it for a spin. This news comes by way of a PDF that Microsoft has provided to PC manufacturers. It's an FAQ format, and among the various redundant queries is this gem: "Can I go back to Windows 10 after I upgrade if I don't like Windows 11?" The answer is a resounding yes... for 10 days. You'll have that long to decide to roll back to Windows 10. Wait any longer, and you're locked into Windows 11 unless you reformat your system.
