How to Go Back to Windows 10 If You Regret Installing Windows 11
The Windows 11 beta recently got its first big version update, but it brought a major change that some users aren’t happy with: You can no longer revert back to the classic Windows start menu layout. Instead, Windows 11 users are now forced to use the redesigned start menu and taskbar, which sits centered at the bottom of the screen. The update even patches out a registry edit trick that restores the old layout. The new start menu doesn’t look bad, per se, but many users are unhappy with the change.lifehacker.com
Comments / 0