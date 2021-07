For a time, Will Craig was a laughingstock. He was the Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman that infamously forgot to step on first base to get Javier Baez out, leading to the ridiculousness of a rundown between first and home, a run scoring while Baez called his teammate safe, and the Cubs infielder ending up on second because of general ineptitude. At this point, that play is ingrained in the minds of baseball fans, and will be part of blooper reels for years to come.