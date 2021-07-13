Affidavit: Officer used Taser without warning on 75-year-old

A Colorado police officer has been charged with third-degree assault after deploying his taser on an unarmed 75-year old man, the Associated Press reports. Officer Nicholas Hanning responded to a call about a man who had allegedly punched his roommate in the face last May. He knocked on the door of Michael Clark, the man accused of punching a roommate, but reportedly did not announce himself as police. Clark, who later said he thought it was unruly neighbors at his door, initially opened the door with a “Hawaiian sword” but quickly put it down. He did not respond to officers urging him to get on the ground and was trying to tell them about his neighbors when he was tased, within seconds of opening the door. A judge has ordered the release of the footage as Clark has suffered myriad medical issues from being tased, such as a stroke and burst appendix, according to his lawyer. Clark is still receiving treatment at a hospital.