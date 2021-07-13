Cancel
Affidavit: Officer used Taser without warning on 75-year-old

By COLLEEN SLEVIN
Seattle Times
 11 days ago

DENVER (AP) — A police officer in Colorado used a Taser on a 75-year-old man less than a minute after he answered his door with a “Hawaiian sword” but after he put down the weapon and without issuing any warning, according to a court document released Tuesday. The arrest affidavit...

www.seattletimes.com

