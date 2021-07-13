Cancel
Anthony Mackie Thanks WandaVision, Reveals How Marvel Let ‘The Best Thing’ Happen For Falcon And The Winter Soldier

By Rich Knight
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had a long, grueling break following Spider-Man: Far From Home's release way back in 2019. Due to the pandemic, that became the last MCU project we got before WandaVision kicked off Phase Four this past January, but it wasn’t always supposed to be this way. In fact, we were initially going to get Black Widow in theaters first, followed by The Falcon And The Winter Soldier as the first MCU show on Disney+. However, Anthony Mackie, the co-lead of that show, actually isn't disappointed about the change.

