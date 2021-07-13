Special Weather Statement issued for Blount, Jefferson, Shelby, Walker, Winston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 15:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Blount; Jefferson; Shelby; Walker; Winston SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN WALKER...SOUTHWESTERN BLOUNT...NORTH CENTRAL SHELBY...JEFFERSON AND WINSTON COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM CDT At 302 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ashridge to near North Johns. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Bessemer, Homewood, Mountain Brook, Hueytown, Jasper, Gardendale, Irondale, Fairfield, Fultondale, Sumiton, Cordova, Dora, Arley, Center Point, Pleasant Grove, Pinson and Tarrant.