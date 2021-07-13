Special Weather Statement issued for Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 15:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greene; Hale; Tuscaloosa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN TUSCALOOSA...CENTRAL GREENE AND HALE COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM CDT At 301 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Eutaw, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Eutaw, Greensboro, Moundville, Forkland, Akron, Union, Walden Quarters, Thornhill, Shelton State Community College, Wedgeworth, Tishabee, Greensboro Municipal Airport, Mantua, Allison, Duffys Bend, Sawyerville, Knoxville, Evansville, Snoddy and Englewood.alerts.weather.gov
