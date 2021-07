Chelsea Jovanovich and Cheryl Urban were perfect strangers — but after an experimental surgery and the birth of a baby boy, they share an unbreakable bond. Jovanovich was 15 years old when she was told that she would never be able to get pregnant because she was born with a rare condition called MRKH that meant her uterus never fully developed. She and her husband, Jake, looked at surrogates, but were unsuccessful. The two were close to giving up until Jovanovich decided to apply for a uterine transplant program at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia.