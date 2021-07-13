Virgin Galactic seeks to sell $500M worth of stock after New Mexico test flight

(CNN) — Even though Jeff Bezos crossed into space on Tuesday, he still may not get his official astronaut wings from the federal government. On the same day as Blue Origin's first human spaceflight, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a change to its Commercial Astronaut Wings Program for the first time in 17 years. This shift at the dawn of the space tourism era means the US government may not formally recognize that billionaires Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson became astronauts when they blasted into space earlier this month.