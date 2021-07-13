Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Virgin Galactic seeks to sell $500M worth of stock after New Mexico test flight

By Collin Krabbe
Albuquerque Business First
 11 days ago
After its billionaire founder propelled himself to the edges of space, Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is seeking to sell millions of dollars worth of stock. According to a July 12 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Virgin Galactic is offering up to $500 million worth of stock for sale. On the same day, the company's stock value fell about 20%. The sale, if completed, would represent as much as four percent of Virgin's outstanding shares as of their most previous close, Reuters reported.

Albuquerque, NM
The Albuquerque Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

