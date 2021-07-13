Cancel
NFL

Former Bears QB Jay Cutler Makes Frightening Admission About Suffering From CTE: ‘I’m Just Trying to Delay it as Much as Possible’

By Stephen Sheehan
 21 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chicago Bears fans probably weren’t too upset when the team finally moved on from Jay Cutler after the 2016 season. After all, the talented quarterback posted a disappointing 51-51 record during his eight years with the historic NFL franchise. But for every ounce of verbal and written criticism Cutler took over the course of his career, he also dealt with the physical toll of playing pro football.

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it's happening in the world of sports, then we're on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you'll find anywhere online.

