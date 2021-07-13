Pastor urges faith-based leaders to do more to prevent youth violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A prominent Memphis area pastor is urging faith and community leaders to go beyond the pulpit and go out into their communities to help stop children from getting shot.

Pastor Bill Adkins of Greater Imani Church in Raleigh, whose church donated $10,000 to the Witness Relocation Assistance Program last month, said some faith-based leaders are not doing enough.

“I would ask those groups to search their own hearts and ask them what exactly are you really doing? Who all are you really touching?” said Adkins.

Seven-year-old Kelby Shorty was the latest child killed on the 4th of July.

“I’m continuing to sing the same song: why are we not angry? Why are we not upset?” said Adkins.

Adkins said his church is already raising more money for programs to fight crime.

They’re rebooting their youth ministries to help disadvantaged kids in need of jobs.

