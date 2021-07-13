Team USA looking to avoid 0-3 start today vs. Argentina

Team USA’s exhibition tour has not gone as planned, to say the least. Last night, the Americans fell to Australia 91-83, their second straight loss following Saturday’s stunning defeat by Nigeria, a team they were favored to beat by nearly 30 points. At 6 p.m. ET, Team USA will try to get back on track vs. Argentina, which also lost to Australia and Nigeria this week. Yesterday, Nigeria routed Argentina 94-71, and on Saturday, Argentina lost to Australia by three, 87-84.