Team USA looking to avoid 0-3 start today vs. Argentina

By Mrs. Tyler Thompson
kentuckysportsradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam USA’s exhibition tour has not gone as planned, to say the least. Last night, the Americans fell to Australia 91-83, their second straight loss following Saturday’s stunning defeat by Nigeria, a team they were favored to beat by nearly 30 points. At 6 p.m. ET, Team USA will try to get back on track vs. Argentina, which also lost to Australia and Nigeria this week. Yesterday, Nigeria routed Argentina 94-71, and on Saturday, Argentina lost to Australia by three, 87-84.

kentuckysportsradio.com

Team USA bounced back in a big way on Tuesday night in a 108-80 victory over Argentina which was sorely needed following back-to-back losses to Nigeria and Australia earlier in the week. After getting off to a hot start, Team USA was able to build on their lead in the third quarter to really end any hopes that Argentina had of making things interesting down the stretch.

