Nardo Wick drops new visual for "Pull Up"

Trippie Redd ran into some issues at the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami Festival after he hopped into the crowd during his set. Following a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rolling Loud Miami Festival is back and in full swing. On Friday (July 23), things kicked off with Trippie Redd being one of the artist's performing on Day One. The Ohio rapper's set almost went seriously bad when he jumped into the crowd causing a mass frenzy from fans. It started when he directed the fans to prepare an area in front of the stage for a mosh pit. "We bout to do this mosh pit. Open up this mosh pit or I ain't even performing this shit," Trippie orders from the stage. "If y'all don't open this mosh pit in the middle right here, it's over with. I'm outta here. Open the mosh pit. We need that shit big."