Nardo Wick drops new visual for "Pull Up"
A lot of heat has been coming out of Florida, and Jacksonville's own, Nardo Wick is adding to the flame. The burgeoning artist burst onto the scene with a slew of menacing cuts including "Lolli," "Who Want Smoke?," and "Slide." Now, the 19-year old is sharing his latest video single, "Pull Up". Produced by Nick Mira, the melodic single is set to a visual directed by Diesel Films. Through gritty and electrifying scenes, Wick gets active with the gang. If you don't know what it means to "slide" on an opp, the video will get you right.earmilk.com
