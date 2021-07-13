Board approves Toole plan for Wildwood, Woodside intersection
WINCHESTER - The Select Board approved a design plan from Toole Design Group concerning work at the intersection of Wildwood Street, Woodside Road and Wickford Road. Erica Guidaboni, from Toole, met with the board at a previous meeting to discuss plans to improve the intersection between Wildwood, Woodside and Wickford; however, the board suggested several alterations and asked Guidaboni to return with a slightly modified design.homenewshere.com
