Edwardsville Police Department Fourth Of July Enforcement Numbers
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Police Department made sixteen (16) impaired driving arrests and issued one hundred twenty (120) additional traffic citations during the Fourth of July "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Click It or Ticket" campaigns. The Edwardsville Police Department joined forces with more than 200 other local law enforcement agencies from June 17 through July 6 to get drunk and drugged drivers off our roads and encourage seat belt use. The effort featured high-visibility enforcement Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
Comments / 0