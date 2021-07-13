Attorney General Raoul Calls On Federal Regulators To Implement Child Car Seat Safety Regulations

SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker announced that beginning today more than 1,250 small cities, towns and villages across Illinois that have not already received aid from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) can apply for their share of more than $742 million in federal funds. The money can be used to cover expenses incurred while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first payments are expected to be made in August. “From the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has Continue Reading