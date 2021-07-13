Cancel
Chicago, IL

Attorney General Raoul Calls On Federal Regulators To Implement Child Car Seat Safety Regulations

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 11 days ago
CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general in calling on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to take stronger measures to protect children while traveling in car seats. The NHTSA is the federal agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation that regulates child car seats. In a letter sent to NHTSA and the U.S. Department of Transportation, Raoul and the coalition ask the NHTSA to implement side-impact testing standards Continue Reading

