San Francisco, CA

Nike SB Highlights San Francisco Mainstay FTC

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike SB‘s ‘:58’ video series highlights the shops that have been supporting local skate communities over the years… you know, giving back. The latest subject of the minute-long series is FTC, the SF mainstay that has been open—and expanding globally—since 1986. The shop is synonymous with the Bay Area’s progressive scene, and in each additional city where the chain plants its flag (to date, Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka, and Barcelona) FTC helps to propel the scene forward. Watch the video, featuring founder Kent Uyehara, above…

San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
#Nike Sb#Nagoya#Tokyo#Nike Sb Highlights#Nike Sb#Canteen
Tokyo, JP
