Scarlett Johansson Reveals Details of Her Pandemic Wedding to Colin Jost

By Allison Crist
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The way Scarlett Johansson sees it, her pandemic wedding to Colin Jost was “how it was supposed to be—minus the face masks.”. That’s how the Black Widow star described the intimate affair, which took place back in October, during a virtual appearance on Monday’s Late Night With Seth Meyers. “Even...

www.hollywoodreporter.com

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
