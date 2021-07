EUGENE, Ore. -- Justin Herbert likes playing golf almost as much as he likes playing quarterback. Almost. "It's relaxing," he said. But relaxation doesn't come into play at 5:30 a.m. in July with roughly a dozen of his Los Angeles Chargers' teammates, who flew to Herbert's hometown of Eugene, Oregon, to participate in the first annual Justin Herbert Invitational on July 8 at Shadow Hills Country Club. Which started after Herbert and his Chargers teammates finished the 18 holes they started at 5:30 a.m. that morning.