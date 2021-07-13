Korean War Armistice Day commemoration to take place in Wilsonville

The occasion honors the date when fighting ceased between North and South Korea.

While the war technically continues to this day, fighting between North and South Korea halted on what's referred to as Armistice Day: July 27, 1953.

In turn, the Korean War Memorial Foundation of Oregon is hosting an event at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24, to commemorate the signing of the armistice agreement, which established a ceasefire between the two countries, at the Korean War Memorial in Wilsonville.

"It's a significant event in Korean history," said Greg Caldwell, the honorary consul for the Republic of Korea in Northern Oregon. "It's a time to commemorate the service of our Korean War veterans."

The event will include speeches from representatives of the Korean Consulate in Seattle, the city of Wilsonville, the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs and the Korean Society of Oregon, as well as a posting of the colors by the Aurora Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol, a wreath ceremony and music by the Elders Choir.

Additionally, the event will include information about, and the opportunity to donate to, the development of a new Korean War interpretive center slated to open at the Wilsonville Parks and Recreation building next to the park in the next year. Attendees will be able to tour the building, and lunch will also be provided.