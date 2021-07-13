Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Mel Gibson spotted saluting Trump at UFC fight

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sV6DK_0avnkzgC00

Oscar award-winning filmmaker Mel Gibson was spotted in video shared on social media saluting former President Trump at a UFC match over the weekend.

Gibson was seen saluting as the former president walked into the UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poire on Saturday in Las Vegas.

A TikTok video of the moment went viral earlier this week, showing the actor with his hand raised to his head in a salute as Trump walked by, Snopes confirmed.

The actor did not comment on the salute but said in a video shared on Twitter that he wanted to "see a good match."

Gibson, who has not shown much public support for Trump until now, was one of many celebrities to watch the fight, including Justin Bieber, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Comments / 1

The Hill

The Hill

280K+
Followers
29K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Mel Gibson
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc#Las Vegas#Ufc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family Relationshipsnickiswift.com

How Many Kids Does Mel Gibson Have?

Even though he was once one of the biggest names in Hollywood, Mel Gibson has mostly stayed out of the limelight in recent years. The star of such hits as "Braveheart" and "What Women Want" has pulled back from doing any media rounds because of his multiple and well-publicized controversies. Gibson's fall from grace began when he made an anti-Semitic rant, for which he later apologized, during his DUI arrest in 2006, per The New York Times. He was also secretly taped in 2010 reportedly making even more racist remarks while unleashing on his then-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva, per People.
Combat Sportswegotthiscovered.com

The Jonas Brothers Challenge The Hemsworths To A UFC Fight

Remember when Justin Bieber began inexplicably calling Tom Cruise out, saying he wanted to fight the action icon in the octagon? It gained so much publicity that everyone from Dana White to Conor McGregor weighed in with their thoughts, but it was never going to happen seeing as Cruise never acknowledged it publicly, probably because he didn’t care in the slightest.
UFCAOL Corp

Addison Rae Reacts to Backlash Over UFC Reporter Photo

Addison Rae is reacting to criticism over her UFC reporter post. The TikTok star was on the receiving end of backlash after suggesting she was a UFC reporter on Friday. Rae shared photos of herself holding a UFC microphone at a preliminary event for the UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor match in Las Vegas — and riled fans up with her caption.
POTUSNewsweek

Boos, Cheers As Donald Trump Attends UFC Fight—in Which Conor McGregor Breaks Leg

Donald Trump was met by a cacophony of noise—some cheers, largely jeers—when he made a public appearance at a UFC fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The former president with his wife, Melania, waved as he and his entourage made their way through the crowd toward the couple's cage-side seats, video posted on social media showed.
Las Vegas, NVWashington Examiner

Trump attends UFC 264 in Las Vegas

Former President Donald Trump attended UFC 264 in Las Vegas on Saturday night, where Conor McGregor faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event. The 45th president arrived to a mix of cheers and boos, according to videos posted to social media. Trump was expected to be one of...
MoviesGeekTyrant

Review: MIDNIGHT IN THE SWITCHGRASS Starring Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch, Lukas Haas, and Bruce Willis

I got the opportunity to watch the film Midnight in the Switchgrass ahead of its release this week. The film has a great cast that is led by Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch, and Lukas Haas, as well as Bruce Willis. Fox plays an FBI agent who has been sent to Florida to investigate a string of murders alongside her partner, played by Willis. I thought Willis would play a larger role in the film, but he was pretty much there to establish that Fox was sort of a loose cannon, and he then moved on to deal with some personal issues going on in his life. We do see him appear again, but his role is really just peripheral.
UFCmountain-topmedia.com

McGregor: UFC knew of fractures entering fight

Conor McGregor said he had “multiple stress fractures” in his left leg prior to his fight against Dustin Poirier on Saturday. “Ask Dana White. Ask the UFC,” McGregor said. “… They knew I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage.”
UFCchatsports.com

UFC 264 post-fight show with Teddy Atlas

LAS VEGAS – With UFC 264 in the books, MMA Fighting’s Jose Youngs and boxing analyst Teddy Atlas reacted to the pay-per-view event featuring the trilogy between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor and the shocking injury McGregor suffered at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Get the latest gear. More From...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

'U-S-A' chants drown out boos as Trump enters arena for UFC match

Loud chants of "U-S-A" drowned out scattered boos at the UFC fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier late Saturday as former President Trump entered the arena. As can be heard in videos shared online, loud cheers broke out when the former president entered the arena through the fighter tunnel with UFC President Dana White. However, some boos could also be heard. The exclamations of disapproval were quickly drowned out by shouts of "U-S-A" from Trump's supporters.
Montana StateSlate

Watch Man Confront Tucker Carlson in Montana: “You Are the Worst Human Being”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson got a lot more than he bargained for when he walked into a store in Livingston, Montana to stock up on gear for a fly fishing trip. While in the store he was confronted by a local fly fishing guide, Dan Bailey, who apparently didn’t want to miss the opportunity to give the Fox News host a piece of his mind. “Dude, you are the worst human being known to mankind,” Bailey can be heard saying in the video. “I want you to know that.” Carlson kept his voice down and only replied “I appreciate that.” The video quickly went viral.
Posted by
Rebecca Cukier

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Criticized For Upside-Down Splits Photo

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is facing backlash as photos of her delivering a flawless upside-down split gain comments. The 31-year-old Russian-born star, who retired aged 22 back in 2012, has been topping up her Instagram influencer income, with a recent post seeing the 2008 all-around champion promote prescription-grade medication.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Paige VanZant Hotel Swimsuit Video Leaks

Former UFC star and current bare knuckle fighter Paige VanZant recently suffered a loss at BKFC 19 against Rachael Ostovich. Prior to the match, her boyfriend Austin Vanderford had posted a video clip on Instagram that saw the couple trying a Houdini trick. Ronda Rousey Sad Pregnancy News Revealed. You...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Carter Stands Up To Eric, Refuses To Be Treated Like A Child

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is walking a fine line. He accepted Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) terms but can’t deny how he feels about Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer). The actor teased that Carter is a grown man and will not have his life dictated to him. It sounds as if Carter stands up to Eric — even if it means losing everything.

Comments / 1

Community Policy