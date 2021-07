Markleeville, CA…Fire activity has increased on the Tamarack Fire this afternoon. In Division F, firefighters are reporting winds out of the northwest. The fire is still south of the CA-88 road and west of the CA-89 road. Crews will continue to work in this area to keep the fire from crossing the road. In Division O, the fire has advanced further to the east and has reached the dozer line behind the Spring Valley Subdivision. Firefighters are currently holding the fire on the dozer line. Flames are visible from the highway. Due to an increase in fire traffic and fire firefighters working in the area, Hwy 395 has been closed. Crews have been establishing indirect fireline as a means to protect structures along the highway.