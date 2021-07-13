Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Aethon launches new robot, enters hospitality market

By Julia Mericle
Pittsburgh Business Times
 11 days ago
The Pittsburgh company, which already operates its robots in hospitals, expects to double its revenue by moving into hotels.

www.bizjournals.com

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

