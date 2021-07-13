Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

FIVE STAR® Instantly Takes Notetaking To The Next Level With Its NEW Study App

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FIVE STAR ® - the leader in student-focused school products - has introduced its new Study App for the 2021 back-to-school season. With the launch of this app, FIVE STAR has made it even easier for students to study anywhere and anytime by taking their own handwritten notes from a compatible FIVE STAR spiral notebook and turning them into a personal study aid by instantly creating digital flashcards.

FIVE STAR knows students. These digital natives already spend more than seven hours on their phones every day.* And now, with the FIVE STAR Study App, they can use their phones to complement their handwritten notes and study in a way that works for them.

This powerful combination of notetaking and digital flashcards - like those produced by the FIVE STAR Study App - gives students yet another tool that can help them succeed in the classroom.

The FIVE STAR Study App has just three simple steps:

  1. Flag important test concepts written in a compatible FIVE STAR spiral notebook by shading in the triangle symbols next to them.
  2. Scan notes to create digital flashcards instantly.
  3. Study for tests anywhere, anytime

The FIVE STAR Study App also provides options for students to easily organize their flashcards by subject and edit their scanned notes.

Compatible with most iPhone and Android smartphones, the FIVE STAR Study App can be downloaded in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

For more information, go to www.fivestarbuiltstrong.com/notetaking-study-app.

*Common Sense Media

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) - Get Report is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline ®, AT-A-GLANCE ®, Barrilito ®, Derwent ®, Esselte ®, Five Star ®, Foroni ®, GBC ®, Hilroy ®, Kensington ®, Leitz ®, Mead ®, PowerA ®, Quartet ®, Rapid ®, Rexel ®, Swingline ®, Tilibra ®, Wilson Jones ® and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/five-star-instantly-takes-notetaking-to-the-next-level-with-its-new-study-app-301332966.html

SOURCE FIVE STAR

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
993
Followers
34K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Five Star#Android Smartphones#Common Sense Media#Star Study App#The Apple App Store#Google Play#Artline#Esselte#Rapid#Rexel#Swingline#Great People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Google
Related
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Creator Economy Platform Koji Launches New Apps, Resources for Next-Level Brand Integrations

Any Creator Can Leverage Custom Apps And World-Class Analytics To Transform Brand Partnerships Into Authentic, Engaging Collaborations. Koji, the world’s most powerful Link in Bio platform for the Creator Economy, announced a suite of Brand Integration apps, as well as resources to help creators of all sizes engage in next-generation brand partnerships. The Brand Integration suite launches with two Link in Bio apps, Branded Survey and Branded Quiz, that democratize the brand partnership landscape by giving creators tools and data previously only accessible through bespoke, custom-built integrations.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Pegasus Spyware: This New App Says It Can Instantly Check For Pegasus

The Pegasus spyware has been in the news over the last week, with many people fearing the NSO Group-made malware could be hiding on their phones. Pegasus is even more scary because it is invisible and difficult to detect and remove. But it might be becoming a bit easier to detect the spyware, because iVerify has added the capability to detect Pegasus to its smartphone app.
TV & Videosgithub.blog

Student leaders are taking GitHub Campus TV to the next level

Have you heard about the GitHub Education Stream Team a.k.a. GEST? They are student developers taking over Campus TV. From game shows to live coding challenges, the student-led program provides viewers with resources, connections, community, and fun. New shows, new hosts, new opportunities. GEST is adding shows every week from...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Minsait ACS Launches PRISM With Oneview For A More Intuitive User Experience

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Minsait ACS (Advanced Control Systems, Inc.), an Indra company, has launched a new version of PRISM built on the Oneview user interface that features configurable workspaces, drag-and-drop functions, analytics, dashboards, and a browser-based GUI to deliver a consistent user experience across all devices. Attendees of...
HobbiesThrillist

The Best Camping Tech to Take Your Wilderness Retreat to the Next Level

You might not have cell service, but you'll have a fully charged phone for pics, headlamps that won't quit, music for days, and much more. We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Protonn Launches With $9 Million Seed To Help Professionals Create An Online Business In Under Five Minutes

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protonn, a business-in-a-box platform for professionals, announces a seed fundraise totaling $9 million. The round is led by Matrix Partners India along with other venture investors including 021 Capital and Tanglin Venture Partners. Angel investors participating in the round include Binny Bansal (co-founder, Flipkart), Kalyan Krishnamurthy (CEO, Flipkart), Neeraj Arora (ex-WhatsApp), Sujeet Kumar (co-founder, Udaan), and Kunal Shah (founder, Cred).
ComputersTom's Guide

Wondershare Mockitt is the perfect tool for rapid prototyping and design

Working on UI/UX design projects can often be frustrating due to how complicated they can become and how difficult it can be to try to collaborate with multiple other people on tasks at the same time. One of the best ways that these roadblocks can be overcome is with effective tools, but unfortunately, most current design and prototyping tools lack good solutions.
Technologycryptopotato.com

Sensorium Galaxy: Taking Digital Entertainment to the Next Level

The world goes virtual – what used to be an easily dismissable notion is starting to become the new reality. The nascent industry of blockchain-based technology undoubtedly contributes to this and, perhaps, the most obvious example comes from the world of NFTs – non-fungible tokens. NFTs took center stage earlier...
Technologyhowtogeek.com

How to Create a Task Checklist with Amazon Alexa

When you’re heading out the door for the office, school, or a trip, do you like that one last check to make sure you have everything? With the Task Tracker blueprint, just ask Alexa to run through your list. You don’t have to be a programmer or install a third-party...
ElectronicsEngadget

Eargo's in-app test transforms its next-gen hearing aids

Eargo recently announced its latest smart hearing aid — the Eargo 5. We don’t do a lot of hearing aid news here at Engadget, but the California-based company makes some of the most "gadgety" we’ve tried and the latest model certainly appears to continue that trend. Like the Neo HiFi...
Home & GardenPosted by
TheStreet

Coohom Unveils New Kitchen And Bath Features: Furniture And Interior Design Technology Pioneer Expands Industry-Leading Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coohom, a leading provider of interior design and 3D visualization software for the retail furniture and real estate industries, has announced its addition of several new features intended to leverage the company's technologies to support the kitchen and bath market. Coohom's kitchen...
Cell Phonesclick orlando

SeaWorld Orlando debuts new look to its mobile app

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has debuted an all-new look to its mobile app. The updated app now features an incredible new interface for guests visiting the theme park including interactive maps, showtimes, attraction wait times, events, dining options and more. [TRENDING: Vaccinated attorney general tests positive for COVID |...
InternetPhandroid

Google wants you to start using its new “Drive for desktop” app

For the last few months, Google has been beginning the deprecation of the old Backup and Sync app for desktop users. Essentially, this was an app that made it easy to access your Google Drive files from your Mac or Windows PC. However, the app is being replaced by a new Drive for Desktop solution.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

What are the most essential tools for new tech entrepreneurs?

Global leader in #ProdMgmt training. 1M+ community. Instructors are top PMs working @ Google, Netflix, Uber & Airbnb. For entrepreneurs just starting out with limited budgets, what are the best app analytics tools you use?. This Slogging thread by Yuvraj Malik, Akshay M. Bharadwaj, Will Fang, Jiani wei, Evan Leong...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Tech Stocks Roundup: Cramer Says FAANG is Key to Gauging Market

If you find yourself debating whether Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report is still a growth stock, you're missing the point, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers. There are plenty of companies that are doing everything right, and rewarding shareholders in the process. There's been debate as to whether Netflix's...
Video GamesPocket-lint.com

Netflix might offer video games in its app within the next year

(Pocket-lint) - Imagine a future where you sit down on your couch, load Netflix, and then pick a game to play. That's right... Not a movie or show, a video game. According to Bloomberg, Netflix is planning to expand into video games. The streaming giant has even hired a former Electronic Arts and Facebook Oculus executive - Mike Verdu - to lead the charge as its vice president of game development. He'll report to Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters. Apparently, Netflix wants games to appear as a new genre on its platform starting next year. It won't even charge extra for the gaming content, initially. It simply views the strategy as a way to keep growing in saturated markets.
Technologymartechseries.com

CM.com Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Next-level Conversational Experiences with Its Conversational AI Cloud

By combining rule-based and AI technologies, DigitalCX provides highly effective services that enrich both the user and employee experience. Based on its recent analysis of the European conversational AI market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes CM.com with the 2021 European Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. CM.com’s Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) combines messaging and voice channels, chatbots, and innovative payment methods to help end-user organizations enhance their customer services and sales conversions. Its proprietary cloud-based conversational AI solution, DigitalCX, enables fully automated, self-learning, and human-like dialogues between organizations and their customers. The company backed its solution development with the strategic acquisition of CX Company to gain advanced customer engagement capabilities and opportunities to cross-sell.
Electronicshappymag.tv

10 webcams that will take your streaming to the next level in 2021

Looking to build that Twitch audience in 2021? You’ll need the best webcam for streaming. Check out 10 incredible models for all needs and budgets. Working from home? Thinking of going pro as a gamer? Or looking to expand the audience for your music? The best webcam for streaming is essential.
Cell Phonestechacrobat.com

Top 5 UI/UX Design Tips for Mobile Apps

Starting in 2017, mobile traffic of sites began to exceed traffic from other devices. Respectively, more attention was paid to the development of applications for smartphones. Today, with a few clicks, you can satisfy any desire. It’s order groceries, call a taxi, buy clothes, household appliances, make an appointment with a doctor, etc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy