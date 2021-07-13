Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Australian Nuclear Science And Technology Organization (ANSTO), The New Production Partner Of OncoBeta® GmbH In Australia

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

MUNICH, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Garching n. Munich, Germany and Lucas Heights, NSW, Australia - OncoBeta ® GmbH, a commercial stage medical device company specialized in innovative epidermal radioisotope therapies is pleased to announce that it has formalized it's manufacturing partnership with the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization (ANSTO).

Following the completion of all regulatory approvals ANSTO will produce OncoBeta's novel Rhenium-SCT ® therapeutic for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer. OncoBeta® GmbH expects to launch Rhenium-SCT ® by late 2021.

The global incidence of non-melanoma skin cancers has been drastically increasing over the past decades. It is estimated that there are over 5 million non-melanoma skin cancer cases reported globally each year. Australia has the highest incidence of non-melanoma skin cancer in the world, with 32% of Australians treated for non-melanoma skin cancer each year. OncoBeta's Rhenium-SCT ® will offer a new and highly effective treatment option to address this large Australian medical burden.

Nicholas H. Vetter, Chief Operating Officer at OncoBeta ® GmbH and CEO of OncoBeta International GmbH stated: "This is a huge step forwards for our organization. We are very excited to bring our technology to Australia and ANSTO is a key partner of ours in the goal of helping thousands of Australians afflicted with non-melanoma skin cancer."

Mar Olmeda Palomar, Medical Engineering Manager at OncoBeta ® GmbH stated: "After the successful commissioning of the production line at ANSTO, we are more confident than ever in our partnership with them. It's been a pleasure to work closely with ANSTO's experienced and motivated team. We believe they are the best partner to help us bring the Rhenium-SCT ® to Australia ."

ANSTO General Manager Business Development and Commercialization, Rosanne Robinson stated, "ANSTO has a long-standing relationship with OncoBeta ® GmbH and is excited to be their Australian manufacturing partner. Commissioning of the production line has been completed and we look forward to Australian patients having access to OncoBeta's innovative therapy for non-melanoma skin cancers. ANSTO has extensive experience in the manufacturing and delivering radiopharmaceutical diagnostics, therapies and medical devices and this project enables us to continue delivering on our core mission of improving the health of Australians and supporting industry. OncoBeta ® GmbH joins our growing nandin innovation community, focussed on attracting entrepreneurs, early stage start-ups and innovative companies who want to leverage the opportunity to be co-located with ANSTO and to access our unique expertise in the nuclear industry."

About the Rhenium-SCT ® (Skin Cancer Therapy)

The Rhenium-SCT ® is a non-invasive, painless therapy generally providing for unparalleled aesthetic results, even in cases otherwise considered difficult to treat. The Rhenium-SCT ® utilizes the radioisotope Rhenium-188 in an epidermal application with optimal properties for the treatment of NMSCs (non-melanoma skin cancers). Due to the specially designed devices and accessories the Rhenium-SCT ® compound never comes in direct contact with the patients' skin and the application is safe and simple for the applying physician. Most cases of non-melanoma skin cancers (Basal Cell Carcinomas and Squamous Cell Carcinomas) can be treated using the Rhenium-SCT ® with a single application, applied in one single session. Scar-free healing of the treated lesion area and the regeneration of healthy tissue occurs usually within a few weeks after treatment.

About ANSTO

ANSTO leverages great science to deliver big outcomes. We partner with a broad range of industry partners to apply new technologies to provide real-world benefits. Our work improves human health, saves lives, builds our industries and protects the environment. ANSTO is the home of Australia's most significant landmark and national infrastructure for research. Thousands of scientists from industry and academia benefit from gaining access to state-of-the-art instruments every year.

For more information visit www.ansto.gov.au

About OncoBeta ® GmbH

OncoBeta ® GmbH with its headquarters located at Garching near Munich, is a privately held medical device company, specializing in the development and commercialization of state-of-the-art, innovative therapies utilizing epidermal radioisotope applications. Since its foundation, OncoBeta ® GmbH has concentrated its efforts on the development, regulatory approval(s) and commercialization of the epidermal radioisotope therapy Rhenium-SCT ® (Skin Cancer Therapy), targeting non-melanoma skin cancers. Since then, OncoBeta® GmbH has successfully perfected the customized application and device management system in conformity with all health, safety, and environmental protection regulatory standards.

Find out more about the Rhenium-SCT ® at www.oncobeta.com

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/oncobeta-gmbh/

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of OncoBeta's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning OncoBeta's plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. OncoBeta® GmbH undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contact:OncoBeta GmbH info@oncobeta.com

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12877245

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/australian-nuclear-science-and-technology-organization-ansto-the-new-production-partner-of-oncobeta-gmbh-in-australia-301333008.html

SOURCE OncoBeta GmbH

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
970
Followers
34K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Cancer Research#New Technologies#Cancer Treatment#Munich#Rhenium Sct#Australians#Medical Engineering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Science
Country
Germany
Country
Australia
News Break
Cancer
Related
MarketsMedagadget.com

China Dental Market, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, Growth, Opportunity Company Overview, Sales Analysis, Forecast

Dental care has remained a relatively unconventional and distinct segment of the mainland China healthcare sector. Unlike other specialities, dental care services in China are provided by both hospitals and stand-alone clinics. Leading dental schools also have developed vital stomatology hospitals in their regions, providing complex and comprehensive treatments. In recent times, public knowledge of oral hygiene has increased, giving the sector excellent growth potential in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. Hence, across different regions in China, the dental industry has become an essential aspect of healthcare. The segment permits doctors to realize multi-site licenses and unrestricted licenses in the most accessible manner. According to Renub Research, China Dental Market will reach US$ 17.7 Billion by 2026.
MarketsSentinel

Millimeter Wave Technology Market Trends and Share (2021-2028): Market Opportunities and Recent Developments | NEC Corp, Farran Technology, Millimeter Wave Products, L3 Technologies, and SAGE Millimeter

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Millimeter Wave Technology Market By Component (Antenna & Transceiver Components, Frequency Sources & Related Components, Communication & Networking Components, Imaging Components, RF & Radio Components, Sensors & Controls, and Others), Product (Scanner Systems, Radar & Satellite Communication Systems, and Telecommunication Equipment), License Type (Light Licensed Frequency, Unlicensed Frequency, and Fully Licensed Frequency) Frequency Band (24 GHz to 57 GHz, 58 GHz to 86 GHz, and 87 GHz to 300 GHz) Application (Telecom/Datacom, Military, Defense & Aerospace, Automotive, Industrial, Consumer, Medical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028”.
Businessirei.com

GI Partners launches new technology and science fund

GI Partners has launched a new fund to invest in the technology and life sciences sectors. Launched in early 2021, the GI Real Estate Essential Tech + Science Fund (ETS Fund) will seek to acquire data center properties, life sciences assets and research & development facilities within the office and industrial sectors.
Healthmobihealthnews.com

Australia-based medical technology company Nanosonics launches infection prevention digital product, eyes US rollout

Nanosonics, an Australia-headquartered medical technology company in the infection control space, has launched a digital product with the aim of helping infection preventionists and quality managers improve and standardise infection control compliance. The Nanosonics AuditPro's first application will be in the ultrasound market, with the product being expected to rollout...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IBC Selected By Isondo Precious Metals To Supply SuperLig® Molecular Recognition Technology (MRT) System For Platinum Group Metals And Gold Production

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBC Advanced Technologies, Inc. ("IBC") has been selected by Isondo Precious Metals ("IPM") to supply a fully integrated SuperLig® Molecular Recognition Technology ("MRT") system to recycle Platinum Group Metals ("PGMs") and Gold at IPM's operational facility that is starting construction in Johannesburg, South Africa. The modern precious metal facility is designed to recycle PGMs from IPM's manufacturing operations and spent PGM-containing secondary materials, such as autocatalytic converters, as well as other concentrate feedstocks available. IPM's state-of-the-art manufacturing plant will produce Membrane Electrode Assemblies ("MEAs") and PGM based catalysts as well as PGM chemicals for fuel cells and electrolyzers, that underpin the green hydrogen economy.
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

Is Artificial Intelligence The New Logistics Technology For Organ Transportation?

In the United States, an estimated 114,000 people were waiting for organ transplants, and only 30% of those got their organs on time in 2019. According to Kaiser Health News and Reveal from the Center of Investigative Reporting, nearly 170 organs could not be transplanted. Almost 370 endured near misses with delays of two hours or more because of transportation problems.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.00

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 7965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.14. Integral Ad Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAS) Integral Ad...
Healthoptometrytimes.com

Gain new technology insight by partnering

Refer patients for procedures that, under study, can differentiate a practice. As ophthalmic surgeries and techniques continue to evolve, patients often ask their physicians about new or investigational procedures. Significant advantages can be had by partnering with practices that are heavily involved in research. Patients may have the opportunity to gain early access to technology that isn’t widely available, sometimes at a reduced cost. Additionally, referrals are an opportunity to learn early about new procedures and differentiate a practice as one that offers (by extension) the latest and greatest technology.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Protonn Launches With $9 Million Seed To Help Professionals Create An Online Business In Under Five Minutes

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protonn, a business-in-a-box platform for professionals, announces a seed fundraise totaling $9 million. The round is led by Matrix Partners India along with other venture investors including 021 Capital and Tanglin Venture Partners. Angel investors participating in the round include Binny Bansal (co-founder, Flipkart), Kalyan Krishnamurthy (CEO, Flipkart), Neeraj Arora (ex-WhatsApp), Sujeet Kumar (co-founder, Udaan), and Kunal Shah (founder, Cred).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

5th Kind, Collaborative Media Solutions, Announces Investment Round With HCAP

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based 5th Kind, Inc., creator of collaborative media solutions and digital toolsets for Hollywood's top studios, today announced its first funding round. The investing partnership provided by HCAP Partners will help accelerate the company's growth to support increasing demand for its highly secure digital asset and workflow management platform. Tim Bubnack, HCAP Managing Partner with more than 25 years investing in growth-stage startups and small businesses, is joining 5th Kind's Board of Directors.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Stem Cell Banking Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Service Type, Bank Type, Utilization, Application And Region

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stem Cell Banking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global stem cell banking market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Stem cell banking is one of the most promising as well...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

ENGINE Audience Intelligence Debuts For Media Buyers Seeking Single Platform To Build And Target Audience Profiles

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGINE, a global, full-service media and marketing services company, today launched Audience Intelligence, a platform that offers rich first-party data and integrations for advertisers to develop audience targets, plan media across channels, and take action. "Drawing upon ENGINE's full-service marketing expertise, Audience Intelligence...

Comments / 0

Community Policy