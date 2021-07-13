Australian Nuclear Science And Technology Organization (ANSTO), The New Production Partner Of OncoBeta® GmbH In Australia

MUNICH, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Garching n. Munich, Germany and Lucas Heights, NSW, Australia - OncoBeta ® GmbH, a commercial stage medical device company specialized in innovative epidermal radioisotope therapies is pleased to announce that it has formalized it's manufacturing partnership with the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization (ANSTO).

Following the completion of all regulatory approvals ANSTO will produce OncoBeta's novel Rhenium-SCT ® therapeutic for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer. OncoBeta® GmbH expects to launch Rhenium-SCT ® by late 2021.

The global incidence of non-melanoma skin cancers has been drastically increasing over the past decades. It is estimated that there are over 5 million non-melanoma skin cancer cases reported globally each year. Australia has the highest incidence of non-melanoma skin cancer in the world, with 32% of Australians treated for non-melanoma skin cancer each year. OncoBeta's Rhenium-SCT ® will offer a new and highly effective treatment option to address this large Australian medical burden.

Nicholas H. Vetter, Chief Operating Officer at OncoBeta ® GmbH and CEO of OncoBeta International GmbH stated: "This is a huge step forwards for our organization. We are very excited to bring our technology to Australia and ANSTO is a key partner of ours in the goal of helping thousands of Australians afflicted with non-melanoma skin cancer."

Mar Olmeda Palomar, Medical Engineering Manager at OncoBeta ® GmbH stated: "After the successful commissioning of the production line at ANSTO, we are more confident than ever in our partnership with them. It's been a pleasure to work closely with ANSTO's experienced and motivated team. We believe they are the best partner to help us bring the Rhenium-SCT ® to Australia ."

ANSTO General Manager Business Development and Commercialization, Rosanne Robinson stated, "ANSTO has a long-standing relationship with OncoBeta ® GmbH and is excited to be their Australian manufacturing partner. Commissioning of the production line has been completed and we look forward to Australian patients having access to OncoBeta's innovative therapy for non-melanoma skin cancers. ANSTO has extensive experience in the manufacturing and delivering radiopharmaceutical diagnostics, therapies and medical devices and this project enables us to continue delivering on our core mission of improving the health of Australians and supporting industry. OncoBeta ® GmbH joins our growing nandin innovation community, focussed on attracting entrepreneurs, early stage start-ups and innovative companies who want to leverage the opportunity to be co-located with ANSTO and to access our unique expertise in the nuclear industry."

About the Rhenium-SCT ® (Skin Cancer Therapy)

The Rhenium-SCT ® is a non-invasive, painless therapy generally providing for unparalleled aesthetic results, even in cases otherwise considered difficult to treat. The Rhenium-SCT ® utilizes the radioisotope Rhenium-188 in an epidermal application with optimal properties for the treatment of NMSCs (non-melanoma skin cancers). Due to the specially designed devices and accessories the Rhenium-SCT ® compound never comes in direct contact with the patients' skin and the application is safe and simple for the applying physician. Most cases of non-melanoma skin cancers (Basal Cell Carcinomas and Squamous Cell Carcinomas) can be treated using the Rhenium-SCT ® with a single application, applied in one single session. Scar-free healing of the treated lesion area and the regeneration of healthy tissue occurs usually within a few weeks after treatment.

About ANSTO

ANSTO leverages great science to deliver big outcomes. We partner with a broad range of industry partners to apply new technologies to provide real-world benefits. Our work improves human health, saves lives, builds our industries and protects the environment. ANSTO is the home of Australia's most significant landmark and national infrastructure for research. Thousands of scientists from industry and academia benefit from gaining access to state-of-the-art instruments every year.

For more information visit www.ansto.gov.au

About OncoBeta ® GmbH

OncoBeta ® GmbH with its headquarters located at Garching near Munich, is a privately held medical device company, specializing in the development and commercialization of state-of-the-art, innovative therapies utilizing epidermal radioisotope applications. Since its foundation, OncoBeta ® GmbH has concentrated its efforts on the development, regulatory approval(s) and commercialization of the epidermal radioisotope therapy Rhenium-SCT ® (Skin Cancer Therapy), targeting non-melanoma skin cancers. Since then, OncoBeta® GmbH has successfully perfected the customized application and device management system in conformity with all health, safety, and environmental protection regulatory standards.

Find out more about the Rhenium-SCT ® at www.oncobeta.com

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/oncobeta-gmbh/

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of OncoBeta's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning OncoBeta's plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. OncoBeta® GmbH undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contact:OncoBeta GmbH info@oncobeta.com

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12877245

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/australian-nuclear-science-and-technology-organization-ansto-the-new-production-partner-of-oncobeta-gmbh-in-australia-301333008.html

SOURCE OncoBeta GmbH