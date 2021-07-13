Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SigmaTron International, Inc. Reports Full Forgiveness Of $6.3 Million Loan Under SBA Payroll Protection Program

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA), an electronic manufacturing services company, today announced that it received full forgiveness of its Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan in the amount of approximately $6.3 million, which it had received pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") on April 23, 2020 and which was reported in a press release the same day. The Company was notified of the forgiveness on Friday, July 9, 2021 and it covers all principal and accrued interest. The accounting for the forgiveness will be reflected in the Company's first quarter financial statements for fiscal year 2022.

Gary R. Fairhead, President, CEO and Chairman, said, "We believed that the PPP loan would be essential to support our U.S. employees and factories as they worked through the pandemic and the volatile economy it had created and, indeed, that was the case. We remain thankful for the government's foresight in creating this Program."

Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, SigmaTron International, Inc. is an electronic manufacturing services company that provides printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled electronic products. SigmaTron International, Inc. operates manufacturing facilities in Elk Grove Village, Illinois; Acuna, Chihuahua, and Tijuana Mexico; Union City, California; Suzhou, China, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. SigmaTron International, Inc. maintains engineering and materials sourcing offices in Elgin, Illinois and Taipei, Taiwan.

Note: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "anticipate," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the Company. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, the Company's plans, actions and actual results could differ materially. Such statements should be evaluated in the context of the direct and indirect risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business including, but not necessarily limited to, the Company's continued dependence on certain significant customers; the continued market acceptance of products and services offered by the Company and its customers; pricing pressures from the Company's customers, suppliers and the market; the activities of competitors, some of which may have greater financial or other resources than the Company; the variability of the Company's operating results; the results of long-lived assets impairment testing; the ability to achieve the expected benefits of acquisitions as well as the expenses of acquisitions; the collection of aged account receivables; the variability of the Company's customers' requirements; the availability and cost of necessary components and materials; the ability of the Company and its customers to keep current with technological changes within its industries; regulatory compliance, including conflict minerals; the continued availability and sufficiency of the Company's credit arrangements, including the phase-out of LIBOR; the ability to meet the Company's financial and restrictive covenants under its loan agreements; changes in U.S., Mexican, Chinese, Vietnamese or Taiwanese regulations affecting the Company's business; the turmoil in the global economy and financial markets; the spread of COVID-19 and variants which has threatened the Company's financial stability by causing a decrease in consumer spending, has negatively affected global economies, caused a disruption to the Company's global supply chain, and caused the Company to incur government mandated closures of factories or reduced production tied to lower staffing; the stability of the U.S., Mexican, Chinese, Vietnamese and Taiwanese economic, labor and political systems and conditions; currency exchange fluctuations; and the ability of the Company to manage its growth. These and other factors which may affect the Company's future business and results of operations are identified throughout the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and as risk factors, may be detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak as of the date of such filings, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements in light of future events or otherwise unless otherwise required by law.

For Further Information Contact:SigmaTron International, Inc.Linda K. Frauendorfer1-800-700-9095

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
977
Followers
34K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Forgiveness#Ppp Loan#Global Economy#Sgma#Company#Program#Mexican#Chinese#Vietnamese#Taiwanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
PPP
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
SBA
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Related
Elk Grove Village, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

SigmaTron International and Wagz announce merger plan

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- SigmaTron International Inc. said Wednesday it has finalized a merger plan with New Hampshire-based Wagz Inc., a privately held pet technology company. The two companies signed a letter of intent last June to the proposed merger. Under the plan released Wednesday, SigmaTron would issue 2.44 million shares of common stock of SigmaTron to the shareholders of Wagz. This would result in the stockholders of Wagz owning up to approximately 28% of SigmaTron, and Wagz operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of SigmaTron.
Barron County, WIbloomeradvance.com

SBA Officials Outline Nuts, Bolts Of Paycheck Protection Loans

Two rounds of Paycheck Protection loans helped businesses stay afloat in Barron County and throughout the rest of the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to local, state and federal sources. However, the second round of PPP loans focused on businesses that weren’t nearly the size of first-round borrowers...
Credits & LoansPosted by
Black Enterprise

SBA To Drop Requests For Additional Financial Information For PPP Loans Greater Than $2 Million

The Small Business Administration (SBA) announced it will eliminate the loan necessity review for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $2 million or more. The announcement is a 180 degree turn for the agency. The SBA received widespread backlash in the early days of the pandemic for allowing publicly traded companies to receive PPP funds while small and minority businesses were ignored.
Credits & Loanscsbj.com

Local banks and the SBA work to forgive PPP loans

The clock is ticking for business owners who borrowed money under the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020 to apply for loan forgiveness. Borrowers entered a 10-month loan deferment period at the end of their payroll coverage. Once deferment ends, borrowers will have to start making payments on the loan, which will carry a 1 percent interest rate.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

MedMen Announces Permanent Appointment Of Tom Lynch As Chief Executive Officer

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen" or the "Company") (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) today announced MedMen's current interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tom Lynch, will be appointed as the permanent Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective Thursday, July 15, 2021. Lynch has served as the interim Chief Executive Officer since March 2020.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option In Public Offering

BOCA RATON, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (GROM) ("Grom", the "Company"), a social media platform and original content provider for children under the age of 13, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed public offering have exercised the remainder of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 361,445 shares. The 45-day over-allotment option was granted in connection with the Company's previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,409,639 units at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit. After giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of units sold by the Company in the offering increased to 2,711,084 units, resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit issued in the offering was comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant is exercisable for one share of common stock at an exercise price of $4.565 per share and will expire five years from issuance.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

R1 RCM To Release Second Quarter 2021 Results On August 3

MURRAY, Utah, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) - Get Report, a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced it expects to release financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 before market open on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

EnviroGold Global Limited To Commence Trading On The Canadian Securities Exchange

Company will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "NVRO" TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnviroGold Global Limited (" EnviroGold" or the " Company") (CSE:NVRO), a clean technology company accelerating the world's transition to a circular resource economy, today announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE"). The Company expects to begin trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol "NVRO" as of market open on July 16 th, 2021 (EST).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Scout Clean Energy Taps John Clapp As Chief Financial Officer

BOULDER, Colo., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout Clean Energy, LLC ('Scout') announced today that it has strengthened its executive leadership team by adding renewables industry veteran John Clapp as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). "We are excited to add John to our executive team along with myself and our COO...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Protonn Launches With $9 Million Seed To Help Professionals Create An Online Business In Under Five Minutes

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protonn, a business-in-a-box platform for professionals, announces a seed fundraise totaling $9 million. The round is led by Matrix Partners India along with other venture investors including 021 Capital and Tanglin Venture Partners. Angel investors participating in the round include Binny Bansal (co-founder, Flipkart), Kalyan Krishnamurthy (CEO, Flipkart), Neeraj Arora (ex-WhatsApp), Sujeet Kumar (co-founder, Udaan), and Kunal Shah (founder, Cred).
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ServiceMax, A Leader In Field Service Management SaaS, To Be Listed On Nasdaq Following Business Combination With Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation

PLEASANTON and PALO ALTO, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, Inc. ("ServiceMax" or the "Company"), the leader in asset-centric field service management software, today announced it has entered into a business combination agreement with Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation (PFDR) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("Pathfinder"). Upon closing of the transaction, ServiceMax will become a publicly traded company, and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the symbol "SMAX". Neil Barua, who has served as CEO of the Company since 2019, will continue to lead the business post-transaction.
Small BusinessStreetInsider.com

Sigmatron Int'l (SGMA) Reports Full Forgiveness of $6.3M SBA PPP Loan

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA), an electronic manufacturing services company, today announced that it received full forgiveness of its Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan in the amount of approximately $6.3 million, which it had received pursuant to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") on April 23, 2020 and which was reported in a press release the same day. The Company was notified of the forgiveness on Friday, July 9, 2021 and it covers all principal and accrued interest. The accounting for the forgiveness will be reflected in the Company's first quarter financial statements for fiscal year 2022.
Credits & Loansbizjournals

SBA preparing new PPP loan forgiveness portal for small businesses

The Small Business Administration could soon launch a new Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness portal that would allow at least some small-business owners to apply for forgiveness on an SBA platform instead of starting with their lender. The portal could help small business owners deal with a non-responsive lender, said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy