Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Global Wireless Health And Fitness Devices Markets, 2021-2027: COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Telemedicine Adoption / Role Of AI In Wearables Gets Bigger / Hospitals Wake Up To The Benefits

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Health and Fitness Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless Health and Fitness Devices estimated at 280 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 573.7 Million Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period.

Sports & Fitness, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach 361.4 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Remote Health Monitoring segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Global Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Market to Reach 573.7 Million Units by 2026

In times of COVID-19, significant focus is being shed on health and fitness. Exercise is one of the indispensable components of the holistic approach to healthy and quality living. Physical activity combined with a well-balanced diet is a perfect recipe for stimulating and strengthening the immune system that safeguards the host from diseases and infections.

The pandemic is profoundly influencing the everyday life of consumers around the world. Social, financial, physical, emotional and environmental issues are topping the priority list for consumers. Given that stress can weaken the immune system and compromise overall health and well-being, consumers are beginning to spend additional time, money, and resources on lifestyle changes, fitness routines, and food habits to deal with the pandemic.

Professional Healthcare Segment to Reach 68.3 Million Units by 2026

In the global Professional Healthcare segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 23.6 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 65.4 Million Units by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 5.1 Million Units by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 16.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • COVID-19 Catalyzes Consumer Engagement With Health & Wellbeing Technologies
  • Wireless Health & Fitness Devices Market Escapes the Ravages of the Virus Induced Economic Recession
  • A Synopsized Review of the State of the Battered Global Economy
  • Unemployment Rates at Historical Highs Destroys a Multitude of Industries Dependent on Discretionary Income
  • Budgeting for Health! Spending on Health is No Longer Discretionary. COVID-19 Underlines the Importance of Immunity in Today's World
  • A Key Part of This At-Home Fitness Trend is Self-Management of Active Lifestyle Where Wearables Play a Major Role
  • Wireless Health & Fitness Devices: Scope & Definition
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 118 Featured)

  • Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.
  • adidas AG
  • Alive Technologies Pty. Ltd.
  • Apple, Inc.
  • ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.
  • Beurer GmbH
  • Dexcom, Inc.
  • Entra Health Systems LLC
  • Fitbit, Inc.
  • Garmin Ltd.
  • GE Healthcare
  • Google Inc.
  • iHealth Labs, Inc.
  • Intelesens Ltd.
  • Isansys Lifecare Ltd.
  • Motorola Mobility LLC
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Medtronic plc
  • Misfit, Inc.
  • NeuroSky, Inc.
  • Nike, Inc.
  • Nonin Medical, Inc.
  • Nokia Corporation
  • Withings SA
  • NUUBO Smart Solutions Technologies, SL
  • Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.
  • Oregon Scientific, Inc.
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Polar Electro Oy
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Sony Corporation
  • Suunto Oy
  • Under Armour, Inc.
  • Vital Connect, Inc.
  • Winmedical Srl
  • Xiaomi Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation of Healthcare
  • Ready for Disruption! Among the Digital Technologies, Benefiting Are Health & Fitness Wearables
  • Market Outlook: A Recapitulation
  • Hospitals Wake Up to the Benefits of Wireless Health Devices
  • Rising Healthcare Costs Drives Focus on Wearables for Their Ability to Reduce Cost of Healthcare
  • Equity in Healthcare is a Burning Global Issue. Wireless Health and Fitness Devices Storm Into the Spotlight For Their Ability to Democratize Healthcare
  • As Smart Homes Evolve Into Portals for Healthcare Delivery, Home Health Hubs Emerge Into a Major Growth Driving Force
  • Integration of Wearables into Telemedicine Explodes Into a Major Trend
  • COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Telemedicine Adoption
  • Role of Wearables in Telemedicine
  • Role of AI in Wearables Gets Bigger
  • Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Health Risk Assessment & Continuous Monitoring Benefits Market Growth
  • Rising Cardiovascular Disease Burden Drives Demand for Wireless Devices for CVD Management
  • Epidemic Global Diabetes Prevalence Spurs Opportunities for Wireless Devices for Blood Glucose Monitoring
  • COVID-19 Sharpens Focus on Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
  • Rising Global Hypertension Prevalence Drives Opportunities for Wireless Devices for Blood Pressure Monitoring
  • Rapidly Aging World Population & COVID-19 Induced Re-Focus on Aging-In-Place to Drive Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring
  • Wearables Emerge to be a Major Enabler of Remote Health Monitoring
  • Emerging From the Growing Trend Towards Aging-in-Place is the Rising Popularity of PERS
  • Smartwatches: the Poster Child of Fitness Wearables
  • Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Strong Potential for Pedometers & Heart Rate Monitors
  • Wellness Becomes a Bigger Priority for Companies Amid the Pandemic, Wireless Devices for Corporate Wellness Programs Offer Huge Opportunities for Growth
  • With Rapid Adoption of Wearables Comes the Big Question of How to Manage "Big Data of Wearables"
  • Bluetooth: An Important Enabling Technology for Wireless Wearable Devices
  • Battery Power Being Vital for Wearable Technology is a Major Area Identified for Innovation & R&D
  • Privacy & Data Issues Continue to Plague the Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 118

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ni203t

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wireless-health-and-fitness-devices-markets-2021-2027-covid-19-pandemic-accelerates-telemedicine-adoption--role-of-ai-in-wearables-gets-bigger--hospitals-wake-up-to-the-benefits-301332878.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
988
Followers
34K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Wearable Devices#Market Research#Global Economy#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Sports Fitness#Fitness Devices Market#Overview#Ag Alive#Apple Inc#Asustek Computer Inc#Beurer Gmbh Dexcom Inc#Garmin Ltd#Ge Healthcare Google Inc#Ihealth Labs Inc#Intelesens Ltd#Isansys Lifecare Ltd#Medtronic#Neurosky Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health & Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
China
Related
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Hilarious Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Holographic Display Market 2021

The Research study offers a deep evaluation of the Global Holographic Display Market will develop in the future with a business overview, share size, growth, trends, and forecast 2028. A detailed analysis of consumer demands, future growth opportunities, and current trends is also drafted in this report. This report offers industry share, market strategies, the competitive examination of top players involved in the industry. The Holographic Display market report concentrates on the data related to the many market segmentation, geographic segmentation, business dynamics, business growth factors, and a whole study of the competitive overview of this market.
bostonnews.net

Wearable Fitness Electronics and Technology Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Wearable Fitness Electronics and Technology Market 2021-2027. A New Market Study, Titled "Wearable Fitness Electronics and Technology Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. Description. This global study of the Wearable Fitness Electronics and Technology market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers,...
Softwarewestfieldvoice.com

Hilarious Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component Market 2021

GLOBAL Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component MARKET 2020 OVERVIEW, POTENTIAL GROWTH, GLOBAL COVID-19 SURVEY, EXTENSIVE REPORT, SHARE, KEY FINDINGS, COMPANY PROFILES, COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW, INNOVATION, EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES, TRENDS, AND FORECAST. Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Component market examines changing market conditions and keeps you ahead of rivals. It comprises...
bostonnews.net

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market Research 2021 Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2027

The 'Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market' Report recently published by Reports and Data provides a comprehensive overview of the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices market with regards to market share, market size, revenue share, revenue contribution, financial developments, macro- and micro-economic factors, and overall industry outlook. The report includes beneficial insights about the market dynamics, profit margins, market share, gross revenue, and other fundamental segments of the market for the forecast period of 2021-2027. Furthermore, the report also discusses the business strategies undertaken by the companies to gain the market share and a larger consumer base and offers strategic recommendations to established companies and new entrants.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Stem Cell Banking Global Market To 2026 - By Product Type, Service Type, Bank Type, Utilization, Application And Region

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stem Cell Banking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global stem cell banking market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Stem cell banking is one of the most promising as well...
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

In Depth Analysis and Survey of COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Health Telemetry System Market 2021 Future Development, Top Manufacturers, Technological Advancement, Share, Size and Forecast ChronicWatch, Honeywell, Tytocare, Meytec, Sonamba

Newly Report on Health Telemetry System Market 2021, Growth, Share Types and Key Players | ChronicWatch, Honeywell, Tytocare, Meytec, Sonamba, GE Healthcare, Phillips Healthcare, Comarch, Cisco Systems, Shenzhen Mindray Bio Medical Electronics. COVID-19 Impact on Global Health Telemetry System Market Research Report 2021-2028. The global Health Telemetry System market report...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2021-2027 - Increasing Significance Of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations Supports Demand

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market to Reach $130.2 Billion by 2026. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing estimated at US$100 Billion in...
MarketsMedagadget.com

AI in Medical Devices Market | Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029

Research Nester released a report titled “AI in Medical Devices Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029″ which delivers detailed overview of the global AI in Medical devices market in terms of market segmentation by offerings, technology, applications, end-users and region. Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses...
MarketsMedagadget.com

Ophthalmic Devices Market Size | 2021 Industry Analysis By Covid-19 Impact, Growth, Developments, Share, Trends, Regional, And Global Forecast To 2027

Ophthalmic Devices Market | 2021 Global Analysis By Size, Growth Insights, Developments, Emerging Technologies, Share, Key Players, Trends, Regional Outlook And Global Industry Forecast To 2027 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The Global Ophthalmic Devices Industry expected to Reach USD 32.36 billion value, at CAGR of 4.2% by 2027. Ophthalmic Devices Industry is segmented By Surgical (Implants, Consumables, and Equipment) and Vision Care (Contact Lenses and Ocular Health) By End User (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics and Others) Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market Report 2021-2026: RT-PCR, Rapid Diagnostics Test, ELISA Test And Others

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronavirus Testing Kits Market, By Type of Test (Molecular v/s Serological), By Use (Multiple Test v/s Single Test), By Full Test Time, By Technology, By Specimen Type, By Mobility, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
bostonnews.net

Wearable Fitness Technology Market to Reach $103.38 billion, Globally, by 2027 at 16.9%% CAGR - Decisive Markets Insights

There is a high encouragement in the demand for superior and exceptional market-related products, with the increase in the demand and need of the consumers daily. Thus, there lies a high chance and probability of the growth of the market industry. Hence it provides a high motivation factor to all the market participants regarding the industry. Also, there is an increment in the per capita income of several countries as in the past few years, several global countries have experienced enormous changes in the social as well as the economic changes in a positive direction.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Disposable Medical Devices Market Research Report Covers, Future Trends, Past, Present Data and Deep Analysis 2020-2027 By (COVID-19 Impact)

“A SWOT Analysis of Disposable Medical Devices, Professional Survey Report Including Top Most Global Players Analysis with CAGR and Stock Market Up and Down.”. The market report, titled “Disposable Medical Devices Market“, is a broad research dependent on Disposable Medical Devices market, which examines the escalated structure of the present market all around the world. Planned by the sufficient orderly system, for example, SWOT investigation, the Disposable Medical Devices market report demonstrates an aggregate appraisal of overall Disposable Medical Devices market alongside the noteworthy players Johnson & Johnson, Becton Dickinson, Contec Medical Systems, Cardinal Health, Covidien, Teleflex, GE, Smith & Nephew, 3M, Medtronic, Abbott of the market.
MarketsMedagadget.com

U.S. Autotransfusion Services Market 2021 | Global Covid-19 Impact, Size, Healthcare Sector, Share, Trends, Segments, Trends, Revenue and Forecast till 2027

U.S. Autotransfusion Services Market Size | 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2028 is latest study published by Fortune Business InsightsThe “U.S. autotransfusion” services Market Forecast is set to gain impetus from the increasing number of surgical procedures occurring in the country. It is, in turn, expected to surge the need for blood transfusion. The study further mentions that the U.S. autotransfusion services market size was USD 838.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,072.1 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. U.S. Autotransfusion Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Indication (Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Neurology, Gynecology, Urology, Trauma, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and Forecast, 2020-2027.
bostonnews.net

Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices Market to Reach $Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.1 % CAGR - Decisive Markets Insights

The Smart Wearable Healthcare Devices Market industry is expected to grow moderately between 2021 and 2027, according to the study analysis. A vast population with high levels of disposable income can be ascribed due to the excessive intake of market products in countries worldwide. Some of the industry's leading players were interviewed about the economy's competitive environment. The analysis has been modified to meet the new standards, and now includes the most up-to-date qualitative and quantitative data (2021-2027) as well as Price Component, Financial Performance, Revenue Stream, and other features. The analysis and the research go through economic circumstances, key consumer preferences, and regulatory aspects, as well as competitive intensity by classifications, regions, and end-users. Regarding the product categories, the research also maps out the appropriate aspects of the major economic drivers.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Point-of-care Diagnostics Market 2021| Global Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Key Players Analysis, Development Status and Expansion Strategies 2027

Point of Care Diagnostics Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, is latest report on Global Point of Care Diagnostics Industry, published by “Fortune Business Insights”. According to this report Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market to rise at healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate and will reach USD 28,379.6 Mn by 2027. Point of Care Diagnostics Market for Point of Care Diagnostics is segmented By Product (Blood Glucose Monitoring, Infectious Diseases, Cardiometabolic Diseases, Pregnancy & Infertility Testing, Hematology Testing, and Others), By End User (Hospital Bedside, Physician’s Office Lab, Urgent Care & Retail Clinics, and Homecare/Self-Testing), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Protonn Launches With $9 Million Seed To Help Professionals Create An Online Business In Under Five Minutes

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protonn, a business-in-a-box platform for professionals, announces a seed fundraise totaling $9 million. The round is led by Matrix Partners India along with other venture investors including 021 Capital and Tanglin Venture Partners. Angel investors participating in the round include Binny Bansal (co-founder, Flipkart), Kalyan Krishnamurthy (CEO, Flipkart), Neeraj Arora (ex-WhatsApp), Sujeet Kumar (co-founder, Udaan), and Kunal Shah (founder, Cred).
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Network Connection Device Market 2021 – Effect of COVID-19, Segmentation, Analysis, Opportunities, Technology and Forecast to 2026

Global News on Network Connection Device market and coronavirus updates like vaccine secrets, market shares, market facts, forecast to 2025. The global Network Connection Device market research report presents an intense research of the global Network Connection Device market. It puts forward a succinct summary of the market and explains the major terminologies of the Network Connection Device market. What’s more, the Network Connection Device industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. The industry statistic, analyses have also been done to examine the impact of various factors and understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. For the sake of making you deeply understand the Network Connection Device industry and meeting your needs to the report contents, Global Network Connection Device Industry Situation and Prospects Research report will stand on the report reader’s perspective to provide you a deep analysis report with the integrity of logic and the comprehensiveness of contents. We promise that we will provide to the report reader a professional and in-depth industry analysis no matter you are the industry insider potential entrant or investor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy