Hurtigruten Expeditions Partners with California Ocean Alliance to Study and Protect Whales in Antarctica
Whale research to gather evidence supporting our understanding and management of whale behavior in Antarctica. Hurtigruten Expeditions, the world leader in exploration travel and advocate for sustainable travel, is strengthening its partnership with the California Ocean Alliance (COA), a research, conservation, and education organization, to better understand and protect whales and other marine mammals in Antarctica.www.ecomagazine.com
