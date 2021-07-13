Cancel
Worldwide Aerospace & Defense Metal Bellows Industry To 2026 - Size, Share, Trend, Forecast & Competitive Analysis

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Metal Bellows Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Competitive Analysis: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Metal bellows are thin-walled cylindrical components used to mitigate vibration in the piping system when a media needs to be transported under pressure, where sealing a high vacuum is critical. The surface structure of metal bellows is in a corrugated form that offers flexibility during axial, lateral, and angular deformation. The bellows help in mitigating movement caused by thermal fluctuation, equipment movement, and vibration or pressure pulsation by converting movement into linear or rotational motion in any piping system. These bellows are used in a wide range of temperatures and pressure.The performance of bellows depends on several factors including the type of raw material used, its properties, design factor, manufacturing process, etc. They are used in a wide range of industries including aerospace, automotive, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, etc. among all the end-use industries, the aerospace industry is the biggest demand generator of metal bellows, alone capturing a 28% share of the market (value basis) in 2020. Impact of COVID-19 on the Aerospace & Defense (A&D) Metal Bellows MarketThe A&D metal bellows market grew continuously in the last decade till 2018. The year 2019 proved to be challenging for the industry, especially for commercial aerospace. Grounding of B737 Max, P&W 1100G engine series failure (A320neo), delayed deliveries of upcoming aircraft programs such as B777X, and revised production rates of key aircraft programs; negatively impacted the entire supply chain including the demand for metal bellows, especially in the North American region. In 2020, the market witnessed a massive double-digit decline in the wake of the pandemic. Although there have been signs of recovery, the market is still expected to witness a decline in 2021, followed by a bounce-back in 2022 and sequential growth in succeeding years to reach an estimated US$ 284.1 million in 2026. Regional Insights North America is expected to remain the largest market over the next five years in terms of regions. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market. The USA is the manufacturing capital of the aircraft industry with the presence of major market players, aircraft OEMs, tier players, airlines, and MRO companies. Asia-Pacific, a relatively small market, is likely to heal up at the fastest pace in the post-pandemic market scenario. The region's market will be driven by a host of factors including an expected increase in the demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China for B737, A320, A330, and A350 aircraft programs; upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919); rising aircraft fleet size; and increasing military expenditure by key countries such as China and India. Key PlayersThe supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, metal bellow manufacturers, distributors, tier players, OEMs, and MRO companies.The key A&D metal bellow manufacturing companies are:

Some of the Key Strategic Alliances in the market:In 2018, Satair A/S (a company of Airbus Group) and Senior Metal Bellows extended the existing agreement (the first one was signed in 2017) to distribute all commercial aerospace aftermarket products including accumulators, bellows, thermal valves, compressors, etc. in Europe and Asia-Pacific. The agreement is extended with an aim to strengthen the distribution network outside North America.MW Industries, Inc. acquired Ameriflex Inc. in 2018 to further strengthen its metal bellows product portfolio along with existing companies: BellowsTech and Servometer.In 2015, MW Industries, Inc. acquired BellowsTech, LLC, and Servometer, LLC to enter the metal bellows business and to better serve the market. Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary 2. A&D Metal Bellows Market Overview and Segmentation 3. A&D Metal Bellows Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment3.1. A&D Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 3.2. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment3.3. Real GDP Loss vs A&D Metal Bellows Market Loss (2020-2021)3.4. Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic 3.5. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million) 3.6. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million)3.7. Market Drivers 3.8. Market Challenges 4. Competitive Analysis4.1. Insights4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis 4.3. Geographical Presence4.4. Competitive Benchmarking4.5. Market Share Analysis4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis 5. A&D Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast by Material Type (2015-2026)5.1. Insights 5.2. Titanium Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 5.3. Stainless Steel Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 5.4. Nickel Alloys: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 5.5. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 6. A&D Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast by Product Type (2015-2026)6.1. Insights 6.2. Edge-Welded Bellows: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 6.3. Electroformed Bellows: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 6.4. Mechanically Formed Bellows: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 6.5. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 7. A&D Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast by Joint Type (2015-2026)7.1. Insights 7.2. Gimbal Joints: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 7.3. Angular Joints: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 7.4. Universal Joints: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 7.5. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 8. A&D Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast by Platform Type (2015-2026)8.1. Insights 8.2. Commercial Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 8.3. Regional Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 8.4. General Aviation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 8.5. Helicopter: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 8.6. Military Aircraft: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 8.7. UAV: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 9. A&D Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast by Application Type (2015-2026)9.1. Insights 9.2. Engine: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 9.3. Airframe: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 9.4. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 10. A&D Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2015-2026)10.1. Insights 10.2. North American A&D Metal Bellows Market: Country Analysis 10.2.1. The USA's A&D Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 10.2.2. Canada's A&D Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 10.2.3. Mexico's A&D Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 10.3. European A&D Metal Bellows Market: Country Analysis10.3.1. Germany's A&D Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 10.3.2. France's A&D Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 10.3.3. The UK's A&D Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 10.3.4. Russia's A&D Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 10.3.5. ROE's A&D Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 10.4. Asia-Pacific's A&D Metal Bellows Market: Country Analysis 10.4.1. Japan's A&D Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 10.4.2. China's A&D Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 10.4.3. India's A&D Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 10.4.4. RoAP's A&D Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 10.5. Rest of the World's (RoW) A&D Metal Bellows Market: Country Analysis10.5.1. Saudi Arabia's A&D Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 10.5.2. Brazil's A&D Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 10.5.3. Others' A&D Metal Bellows Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million) 11. Strategic Growth Opportunities11.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis 11.1.1. Market Attractiveness by Material Type11.1.2. Market Attractiveness by Product Type11.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Joint Type11.1.4. Market Attractiveness by Platform Type11.1.5. Market Attractiveness by Application Type11.1.6. Market Attractiveness by Region11.1.7. Market Attractiveness by Country11.2. Emerging Trends 11.3. Growth Matrix Analysis 11.4. Strategic Implications11.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs) 12. Company Profile of Key Players12.1. Alloys Precision Technologies12.2. Eaton Corporation Plc12.3. EnPro Industries12.4. Freudenberg Group12.5. KSM Component Co. Ltd.12.6. Meggitt Plc12.7. MW Industries, Inc.12.8. Senior Plc12.9. U.S. Bellows, Inc.12.10. Witzenmann GmbH

