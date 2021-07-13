Cancel
Rob Sedgwick's Memoir Is One Degree From Kevin Bacon

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Sedgwick was born into one of America's oldest families and Manhattan royalty. His cousin, Edie Sedgwick, was Andy Warhol's muse. His sister is Kyra Sedgwick, the actress; his brother is painter Nikko Sedgwick; his brother-in-law is movie star Kevin Bacon, and his stepfather was renowned art dealer Ben Heller, who pioneered the careers of Jackson Pollock and Mark Rothko. In his hilarious and touching memoir, BOB GOES TO JAIL (Rare Bird Books, hardcover and e-book, on sale: July 27, 2021; $26.00; 9781644281086) Rob relates his journey from lost little boy to teenage alcoholic to inept criminal with honesty and heart.

"BOB GOES TO JAIL is a great read and Sedgwick is the only one who could have told it." - Tom Barbash

In BOB GOES TO JAIL, Sedgwick—who had the drop-dead good looks of Robert Redford and the judgment of Keith Richards—recounts how the DEA and the NYPD caught him red-handed with 500 pounds of marijuana and arrested him. When his lawyer told him to get a steady job to show he was a contributing member of society, Sedgwick got a role playing a drug lord on ONE LIFE TO LIVE.

He writes about how he and his younger siblings brought themselves up in an Upper East Side Townhouse that was "bigger than all the other Upper East Side Townhouses." How he sold drugs out of his grandparents' apartment, carelessly fathered a child, and did lines of cocaine off his parents' priceless antiques. Though you cringe at each bad decision—and there are so many—you can't help but root for him. BOB GOES TO JAIL is the story of an actor with a price on his head from a Mexican cartel. It's the story of an emotionally abused stepson struggling with overnight wealth and stunning neglect. It is the story of the search to find one's place in the world.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Rob Sedgwick, a lifelong New Yorker, is an actor, producer and acting coach. He is the Director of the Sedgwick Acting Studio in New York. He is the proud father of Audrey, and Caleb, as well as Charlotte, a pit bull, and two cats, Thor and Fernando. Rob has been sober twenty-five years. Learn more at robsedgwick.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rob-sedgwicks-memoir-is-one-degree-from-kevin-bacon-301332986.html

SOURCE Rob Sedgwick

